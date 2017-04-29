Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stake Cut by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,577,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,605,412,000 after buying an additional 5,886,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,367,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,913,216,000 after buying an additional 10,435,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,252,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,150,500,000 after buying an additional 1,462,365 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,860,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,215,990,000 after buying an additional 3,555,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,252,626 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,101,533,000 after buying an additional 735,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 34.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $34.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.36. Cisco Systems also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,727 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 212% compared to the average volume of 554 put options.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Pacific Crest set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vetr lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $537,079.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,752.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $544,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,807 shares of company stock worth $12,668,893. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

