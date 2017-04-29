Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Stake Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.23% of Cirrus Logic worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 84.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) opened at 64.35 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $66.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $523 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post $4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. Vetr cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Pacific Crest reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.18.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $150,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rashpal Sahota sold 6,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $363,648.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at $140,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,240 shares of company stock worth $1,535,495. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

