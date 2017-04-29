Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires Shares of 55,641 Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,000. Walt Disney makes up about 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 71.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at 115.60 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $116.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post $5.95 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/cigna-investments-inc-new-purchases-new-stake-in-walt-disney-co-dis-updated.html.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.