Brokerages Set Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY) PT at $30.60

Shares of Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy's Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 target price on shares of Chuy's Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Chuy's Holdings in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their target price on shares of Chuy's Holdings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chuy's Holdings from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) opened at 29.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. Chuy's Holdings has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company earned $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.28 million. Chuy's Holdings had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Chuy's Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chuy's Holdings will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Chuy's Holdings by 1.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chuy's Holdings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chuy's Holdings by 90.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Chuy's Holdings by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chuy's Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Chuy's Holdings Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc operates Chuy’s, a restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic, freshly prepared Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated 80 Chuy’s restaurants across 16 states. The Company offers the same menu during lunch and dinner, which includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a range of appetizers, soups and salads.

