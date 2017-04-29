China Xiniya Fashion (XNY) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about China Xiniya Fashion (NYSE:XNY) have trended positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Xiniya Fashion earned a media sentiment score of 0.46 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the textile maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

China Xiniya Fashion (NYSE:XNY) remained flat at $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 77,252 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $22.06 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. China Xiniya Fashion has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

About China Xiniya Fashion

China Xiniya Fashion Limited is a holding company. The Company is a provider of men’s business casual apparel in China. The Company designs and sells men’s business casual and business formal apparel and accessories, which are marketed under the Xiniya brand. The Company primarily operates its business through its subsidiary Fujian Xiniya Garments and Weaving Co, Ltd.

