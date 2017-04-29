China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) opened at 12.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.33 and a beta of 0.85. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20.

CHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank AG raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Macquarie began coverage on China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of telecommunications services. The Company’s businesses include mobile businesses, fixed-line businesses, enterprise businesses and international businesses. Its mobile businesses include the provision of call services, roaming services, mobile broadband services, traditional value-added services such as short message services, multimedia message services and wireless Internet access card, as well as new value-added services such as mobile music, mobile television and Wo portal services.

