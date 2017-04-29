China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised China Life Insurance Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America Corp cut China Life Insurance Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc raised China Life Insurance Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Life Insurance Co from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) traded up 0.40% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 252,074 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. China Life Insurance Co has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in China Life Insurance Co during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in China Life Insurance Co by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in China Life Insurance Co by 66.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in China Life Insurance Co by 15.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 181,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 24,349 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in China Life Insurance Co during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Co Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited is a life insurance company. The Company provides a range of insurance products, including individual and group life insurance, health insurance and accident insurance products. It operates through four segments: life insurance, health insurance, accident insurance and other.

