China Biologic Products (CBPO) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been trending positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Biologic Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s analysis:

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) traded down 0.19% during trading on Friday, reaching $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,439 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average is $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.78. China Biologic Products has a 52 week low of $96.99 and a 52 week high of $137.38.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 30.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that China Biologic Products will post $5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $128.00 price target on China Biologic Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of China Biologic Products in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/china-biologic-products-cbpo-receiving-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

In related news, CEO David Gao sold 116,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $11,738,791.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,396 shares in the company, valued at $45,222,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Shao sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,015,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products, Inc (China Biologic) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and sales of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products in China. It operates through the manufacture and sales of human plasma products segment.

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.