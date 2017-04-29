Chimera Investment Co. (CIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) will release its earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chimera Investment to post $2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.43 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) traded down 1.64% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. 2,211,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Chimera Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including agency residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS), non-agency RMBS, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage loans and real estate related securities.

