Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (NYSE:CBI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.94. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (NYSE:CBI) traded down 2.02% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,998 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. The company’s market cap is $3.02 billion. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $40.38.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicago Bridge & Iron Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chicago Bridge & Iron Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.53.

In other Chicago Bridge & Iron Company news, insider Edgar C. Ray sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Duncan N. Wigney sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $47,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,219 shares of company stock worth $2,147,628. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Company Profile

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services.

