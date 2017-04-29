STA Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,146 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 25,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 738,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,906,000 after buying an additional 88,546 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) opened at 106.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $110.39. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $97.53 and a 52-week high of $119.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $201.99 billion.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.54. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company earned $33.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post $4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Simmons decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.46 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

In other news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total transaction of $5,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

