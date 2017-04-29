Chevron Co. (CVX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.17. Chevron reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 341%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $7.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.72.

Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) traded down 2.63% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.10. 6,894,792 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.04. Chevron has a 52 week low of $95.52 and a 52 week high of $119.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $200.86 billion.

In related news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total value of $5,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

