Cheniere Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,445 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 768% compared to the typical volume of 973 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,898 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.53 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) opened at 45.35 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $10.54 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $50.53.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 735.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere) is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business. Its LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals.

