Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price

Press coverage about Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cheniere Energy earned a news sentiment score of -0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the energy company an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

Shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) opened at 45.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76. The stock’s market capitalization is $10.54 billion. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $50.53.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm earned $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 735.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.53 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/cheniere-energy-lng-earning-somewhat-negative-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere) is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business. Its LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.