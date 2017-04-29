Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (CCSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on May 26th

Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Chenavari Capital Solutions (LON:CCSL) remained flat at GBX 91.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,175 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 114.07 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.92. Chenavari Capital Solutions has a one year low of GBX 0.83 and a one year high of GBX 90.78.

Chenavari Capital Solutions Company Profile

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return, while limiting downside risk, through investment in bank capital solutions transactions primarily with the United Kingdom and European banks.

