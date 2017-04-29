Chemours Co (CC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.21. Chemours had a return on equity of 81.19% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) traded up 0.30% during trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,366 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. Chemours Co has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1033.08 and a beta of 3.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

CC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

