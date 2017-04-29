ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 192.9% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Geduld E E increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 100.0% in the third quarter. Geduld E E now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) traded up 0.43% on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 80,610 shares. The stock’s market cap is $338.03 million. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc (ChemoCentryx) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat orphan and rare diseases, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. It targets the chemoattractant system, which is a network of molecules, including chemokine ligands and their associated receptors, as well as related chemoattractant receptors.

