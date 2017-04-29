National Bank Financial Weighs in on Cervus Equipment Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (CVL)

Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CVL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cervus Equipment Corp in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.03.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cervus Equipment Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.90.

Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CVL) opened at 15.20 on Thursday. Cervus Equipment Corp has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

Cervus Equipment Corp Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corp is engaged in the sale, after-sale service and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, construction and industrial equipment. The Company acquires and operates authorized agricultural, construction, material handling and transportation equipment dealerships. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Commercial and Industrial, and Transportation.

