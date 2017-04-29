Cerner Co. (CERN) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.44-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.Cerner also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-0.62 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cerner from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Cerner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.93.

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) traded up 7.81% during trading on Friday, hitting $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,486,026 shares. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $67.50.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Cerner had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $5,231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Neal L. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $1,098,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

