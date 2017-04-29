Cerner Co. (CERN) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.44-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.Cerner also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a market perform rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cerner from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cerner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.93.

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) traded up 7.81% during trading on Friday, reaching $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,486,026 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm earned $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post $2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Neal L. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $1,098,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $5,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

