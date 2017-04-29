Century Aluminum (CENX) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Century Aluminum earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen and Company increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) opened at 13.64 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The company’s market cap is $1.19 billion.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post $0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michelle Lair sold 6,997 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $97,468.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at $701,445.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/century-aluminum-cenx-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-alphaone-reports-updated.html.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company (Century) is a holding company, which is a producer of primary aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. The Company operates through primary aluminum segment. The Company’s primary aluminum facilities produce standard grade primary aluminum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.