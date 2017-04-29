Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Announces Earnings Results

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) traded down 3.07% during trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,323 shares. The company has a market cap of $277.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/central-valley-community-bancorp-cvcy-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Central Valley Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business is to provide, through its banking subsidiary, financial services in its primary market area in California. It serves over seven contiguous counties in California’s central valley, including Fresno County, Madera County, Merced County, Sacramento County, San Joaquin County, Stanislaus County, and Tulare County, and surrounding areas through the Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.