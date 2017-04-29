Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300,513 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 13,708,430 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,776,620 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 21.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the first quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 17,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 1.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. 1,256,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $3.33 billion. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/centennial-resource-development-inc-cdev-short-interest-update-updated.html.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.