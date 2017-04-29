Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300,513 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 13,708,430 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,776,620 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 21.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the first quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 17,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 1.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. 1,256,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $3.33 billion. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.
