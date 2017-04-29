Centene Corp (CNC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in a report released on Saturday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Centene Corp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Centene Corp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Centene Corp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Centene Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene Corp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) traded up 1.99% on Friday, hitting $74.40. 1,881,067 shares of the stock were exchanged. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average is $64.16.

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Centene Corp had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $420,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $137,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,436,056. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene Corp during the third quarter worth $120,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Centene Corp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Corp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Centene Corp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute increased its stake in shares of Centene Corp by 96.7% in the first quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corp Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

