Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 4,452,760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm earned $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0371 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,026,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 51.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 112.0% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 440,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 232,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 258.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 890,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 642,170 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s market capitalization is $8.32 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/cenovus-energy-inc-cve-sets-new-12-month-low-following-weak-earnings.html.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. Its segments include Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. Its Oil Sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.