Media coverage about Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) has trended somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celyad SA earned a media sentiment score of -0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) opened at 32.975 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $313.92 million. Celyad SA has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Celyad SA (CYAD) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/celyad-sa-cyad-receives-media-sentiment-score-of-0-22-updated.html.

About Celyad SA

Celyad SA, formerly Cardio3 Biosciences SA is a Belgium-based drug developing company. The Company develops stem cell-based therapies for cardiovascular disease. The Company focuses on developing regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. The Company’s product, C-Cure, allows the differentiation of a patient’s own cells into cardiopoeitic cells which grow into new heart cells and repair heart muscle.

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.