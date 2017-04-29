CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CECO Environmental Corp. earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 14 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Several research firms have weighed in on CECE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental Corp. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CECO Environmental Corp. from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental Corp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) opened at 11.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The firm’s market capitalization is $388.22 million.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. CECO Environmental Corp. had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm earned $100 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. CECO Environmental Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post $0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from CECO Environmental Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CECO Environmental Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

In related news, CEO Dennis Sadlowski bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,828 shares in the company, valued at $134,180.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,430. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CECO Environmental Corp.

CECO Environmental Corp. is a provider of engineered technologies to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industrial segments. The Company is focused on engineering, designing, building and installing systems that capture, clean and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that controls emissions from such facilities, and fluid handling and filtration systems.

