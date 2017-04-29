CEB Inc. (CEB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CEB Inc. (NYSE:CEB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CEB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of CEB in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut CEB from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays PLC raised CEB from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut CEB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $77.25 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEB. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEB during the third quarter valued at about $875,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CEB by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 968,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,766,000 after buying an additional 111,997 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in CEB by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CEB by 30.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CEB by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEB (NYSE:CEB) traded down 0.13% on Monday, reaching $78.75. 10,454,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. CEB has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CEB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.24%.

About CEB

CEB Inc, formerly The Corporate Executive Board Company, is a member-based advisory company. The Company operates through two segments: SHL Talent Measurement and CEB. Its SHL Talent Measurement provides cloud-based solutions for talent assessment and talent mobility, and decision support, as well as professional services to support those solutions.

