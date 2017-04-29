UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in CBRE Group Inc (CBG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.22% of CBRE Group worth $22,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Argentus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) traded down 0.53% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.81. 2,049,643 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,781,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $882,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,368.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,723 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

