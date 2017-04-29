News stories about CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd earned a daily sentiment score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the closed-end fund an impact score of 37 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) traded up 0.26% during trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. 485,664 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $893.08 million and a P/E ratio of 35.63. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/cbre-clarion-global-real-estate-incm-fd-igr-getting-positive-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary objective is high income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. It invests from 80% to 100% of its total assets in income-producing real estate securities (including real estate investment trusts (REITs)) located in the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.