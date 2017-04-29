Cavium Inc (CAVM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $66.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cavium traded as high as $73.15 and last traded at $73.04, with a volume of 1,688,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.93.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cavium in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cavium in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark Co. raised their target price on Cavium from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Cavium in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Cavium from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cavium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.
In other Cavium news, SVP Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,673,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Arthur D. Chadwick sold 63,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $4,451,594.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,313 shares of company stock worth $12,970,045. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVM. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cavium during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavium by 54.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Cavium by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,873 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cavium by 6.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cavium by 25.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,484 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,769,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares during the period.
The company’s market cap is $4.67 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52.
Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company earned $229.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.22 million. Cavium had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cavium Inc will post $2.75 EPS for the current year.
About Cavium
Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.
