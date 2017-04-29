Cavium Inc (CAVM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $66.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cavium traded as high as $73.15 and last traded at $73.04, with a volume of 1,688,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.93.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cavium in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cavium in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark Co. raised their target price on Cavium from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Cavium in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Cavium from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cavium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

In other Cavium news, SVP Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,673,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Arthur D. Chadwick sold 63,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $4,451,594.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,313 shares of company stock worth $12,970,045. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVM. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cavium during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavium by 54.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Cavium by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,873 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cavium by 6.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cavium by 25.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,484 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,769,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares during the period.

The company’s market cap is $4.67 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company earned $229.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.22 million. Cavium had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cavium Inc will post $2.75 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Cavium Inc (CAVM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/cavium-inc-cavm-sets-new-12-month-high-on-analyst-upgrade.html.

About Cavium

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

Receive News & Ratings for Cavium Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavium Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.