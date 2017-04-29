Caterpillar’s (CAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. They presently have a $118.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $105.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr lowered Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $102.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.66.

Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) traded down 0.41% on Friday, reaching $102.26. 4,015,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Caterpillar has a one year low of $69.04 and a one year high of $105.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average is $93.36. The stock’s market cap is $59.97 billion. Caterpillar also saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,585 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 477% compared to the average volume of 1,489 put options.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Caterpillar had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is -2,369.23%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $380,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.32 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 52.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

