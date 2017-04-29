Caterpillar (CAT) Given News Impact Score of -0.04

Headlines about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) have trended somewhat negative recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Caterpillar earned a news sentiment score of -0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) traded down 0.41% during trading on Friday, reaching $102.26. 4,015,957 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day moving average is $93.36. Caterpillar has a one year low of $69.04 and a one year high of $105.98. The company’s market capitalization is $59.97 billion. Caterpillar also saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,585 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 477% compared to the average volume of 1,489 put options.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Caterpillar had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,369.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Vetr cut shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.32 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,043.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $380,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

