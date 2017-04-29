Castle Brands (ROX) Earning Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media headlines about Castle Brands (NYSE:ROX) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Castle Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of Castle Brands (NYSE:ROX) opened at 1.76 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $283.31 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Castle Brands has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Castle Brands Company Profile

Castle Brands Inc develops and markets premium and super premium brands in the beverage alcohol categories. The Company is engaged in the sale of premium beverage alcohol. Its beverage alcohol categories include rum, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka and tequila. Its brands include Gosling’s rum, Gosling’s Stormy Ginger Beer, Gosling’s Dark ‘n Stormy ready-to-drink cocktail, Jefferson’s bourbon, Jefferson’s Reserve, Jefferson’s Ocean Aged at Sea, Jefferson’s Wine Finish Collection, Jefferson’s The Manhattan: Barrel Finished Cocktail, Jefferson’s Chef’s Collaboration, Jefferson’s Wood Experiment, Jefferson’s Presidential Select, Jefferson’s Rye whiskey, Pallini liqueurs, Clontarf Irish whiskey, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Brady’s Irish Cream, Boru vodka, Tierras tequila, Celtic Honey liqueur and Gozio amaretto.

