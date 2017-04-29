Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Carolina Financial Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) traded down 0.32% during trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. 93,293 shares of the company were exchanged. Carolina Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32.

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm earned $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. Carolina Financial Corp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 19.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carolina Financial Corp will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carolina Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Carolina Financial Corp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carolina Financial Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Carolina Financial Corp Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates through CresCom Bank (the Bank), a state-chartered commercial bank. The Company operates through three segments: community banking, wholesale mortgage banking (mortgage banking) and other. The Company’s community banking segment provides traditional banking services offered through CresCom Bank.

