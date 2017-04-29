Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Likely to Impact CarMax (KMX) Stock Price

Media headlines about CarMax (NYSE:KMX) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CarMax earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 79 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) opened at 58.50 on Friday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company earned $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax will post $3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $70.00 target price on CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

In other CarMax news, COO William C. Jr. Wood sold 6,203 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $410,886.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar H. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $116,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

