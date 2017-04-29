Carlsberg A/S (CABGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (NASDAQ:CABGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Natixis upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Carlsberg A/S (NASDAQ:CABGY) opened at 20.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the brewing industry. It is primarily engaged in the production, marketing and sale of beer and soft drinks. The Company’s portfolio consists of a range of beer and cider brands, including Carlsberg, Kronenbourg, Baltika, Somersby, Holsten, Tuborg, Lav and Lvivske, among others.

