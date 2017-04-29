Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.14 ($2.98).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Carillion plc to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 275 ($3.52) to GBX 225 ($2.88) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carillion plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on shares of Carillion plc in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Carillion plc to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 360 ($4.60) to GBX 230 ($2.94) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.32) price target on shares of Carillion plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/carillion-plc-clln-receives-gbx-233-14-consensus-price-target-from-analysts.html.

Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) traded down 0.13% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 222.50. 3,503,664 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is GBX 957.19 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.83. Carillion plc has a 12-month low of GBX 195.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 301.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 12.65 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Carillion plc’s previous dividend of $5.80.

Carillion plc Company Profile

Carillion plc is an integrated support services company. The Company operates through four business segments: Support services, Public Private Partnership projects, Middle East construction services and Construction services (excluding the Middle East). The Support Services segment includes its facilities management, facilities services, energy services, rail services, road maintenance services, utilities services, remote site accommodation services and consultancy businesses in the United Kingdom, Canada and the Middle East.

Receive News & Ratings for Carillion plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carillion plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.