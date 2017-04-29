Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareDx Inc (CDNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce sales of $11.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.9 million to $11.11 million. CareDx reported sales of $6.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $11.01 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $53.96 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CareDx.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) traded up 10.73% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 289,626 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. The stock’s market capitalization is $18.61 million. CareDx has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 123,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $225,382.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 778,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,983.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at $22,450,000. Highland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 1,615,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 132,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 426,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 178,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

