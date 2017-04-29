Brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/cardiovascular-systems-inc-csii-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-04-per-share.html.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) remained flat at $29.87 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 483,636 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The stock’s market capitalization is $973.82 million. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $30.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $153,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $163,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $245,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 10,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company develops an orbital atherectomy technology for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.