CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $6.71. CARBO Ceramics shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 1,252,680 shares traded.

The oil and gas company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.13. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm earned $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on CARBO Ceramics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $14.00 price objective on CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in CARBO Ceramics by 568.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 143,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 122,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in CARBO Ceramics during the third quarter worth $731,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CARBO Ceramics by 189.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in CARBO Ceramics by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 769,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 85,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CARBO Ceramics by 23.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The company’s market capitalization is $186.47 million.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc is a technology company that provides products and services to the global oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Company’s oilfield technologies and services segment includes the manufacturing and selling of proppant products for use primarily in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells, Fracpro software for the design of fracture treatments, and StrataGen consulting services for the optimizing of well completions.

