CARBO Ceramics (CRR) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -0.21

Media coverage about CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CARBO Ceramics earned a daily sentiment score of -0.21 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 92 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on CARBO Ceramics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CARBO Ceramics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $14.00 price target on CARBO Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) opened at 6.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. The company’s market capitalization is $186.47 million. CARBO Ceramics has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $16.70.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.13. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. CARBO Ceramics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CARBO Ceramics will post ($3.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CARBO Ceramics (CRR) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -0.21” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/carbo-ceramics-crr-earns-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-21.html.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc is a technology company that provides products and services to the global oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Company’s oilfield technologies and services segment includes the manufacturing and selling of proppant products for use primarily in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells, Fracpro software for the design of fracture treatments, and StrataGen consulting services for the optimizing of well completions.

Receive News & Ratings for CARBO Ceramics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARBO Ceramics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.