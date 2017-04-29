Capstead Mortgage Co. (CMO) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 933,533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm earned $54.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.25 million. Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.58%.

CMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Capstead Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 133.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 41,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the third quarter worth $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,047,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 50,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 21.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of relatively short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by an agency of the federal government, the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

