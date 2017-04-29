Capital One Financial Corp. Comments on Eclipse Resources Corp’s Q1 2017 Earnings (ECR)

Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Eclipse Resources Corp in a note issued to investors on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst B. Velie forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp. also issued estimates for Eclipse Resources Corp’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Eclipse Resources Corp had a negative net margin of 439.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eclipse Resources Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Eclipse Resources Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Eclipse Resources Corp in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.36 price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) opened at 2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. Eclipse Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company’s market capitalization is $527.10 million.

In other Eclipse Resources Corp news, CFO Matthew R. Denezza sold 63,770 shares of Eclipse Resources Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $142,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 659,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eclipse Resources Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,502,000. Encap Energy Capital Fund VIII L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eclipse Resources Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,366,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund VIII Co Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eclipse Resources Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,922,000. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources Corp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 5,170,705 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after buying an additional 135,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources Corp by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,178,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 143,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Eclipse Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is the operator of the Utica Core Area and its Marcellus Project Area. The Ordovician-aged Utica Shale is an unconventional reservoir consisting of organic-rich black shale, with production occurring at vertical depths between 6,000 and 10,000 feet.

