Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Receives C$215.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$215.08.

Several analysts recently commented on CP shares. Cowen and Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$166.00 to C$164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$231.00 to C$233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$225.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$221.00 to C$232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.16. 338,637 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.59. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $156.01 and a one year high of $212.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

