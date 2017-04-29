Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has been trending positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Campbell Soup Company earned a media sentiment score of 0.46 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup Company from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) traded up 0.75% on Friday, reaching $57.54. 1,523,776 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.46. Campbell Soup Company has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $67.89.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Campbell Soup Company had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Campbell Soup Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

In related news, Director Bennett Dorrance bought 915,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $52,510,022.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,238.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/campbell-soup-company-cpb-earning-favorable-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

Campbell Soup Company Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.