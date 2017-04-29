Camden Property Trust (CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post $218.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.96 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $217.6 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $218.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $883.95 million to $901.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $938.54 million per share, with estimates ranging from $911.7 million to $955.4 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 93.54% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business earned $217.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CPT. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.14.

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) opened at 82.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.10. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $75.36 and a 52-week high of $90.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,366,645.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,808.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F Gardner Parker sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $60,043.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,356.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $209,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in, operated, or were developing 159 multifamily properties, which consisted of 55,366 apartment homes across the United States.

