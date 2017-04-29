Calpine (CPN) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media stories about Calpine (NYSE:CPN) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Calpine earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Calpine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price target on shares of Calpine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Calpine in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on shares of Calpine from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Calpine (NYSE:CPN) traded up 6.36% during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 13,520,618 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. Calpine has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Calpine (NYSE:CPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Calpine had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm earned $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Calpine will post $0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Calpine

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

