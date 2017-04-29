Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calithera Biosciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) traded down 2.69% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 319,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company’s market cap is $297.56 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post ($0.85) EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L acquired 487,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor and immune cell targets that control key metabolic pathways in the tumor microenvironment. It is engaged in developing agents that take advantage of the metabolic requirements of tumor cells and cancer-fighting immune cells, such as cytotoxic T-cells.

