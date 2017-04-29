California Resources Corp (CRC) Debt Trading 1% Lower

An issue of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) bonds fell 1% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 8% coupon and will mature on December 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $80.50 and was trading at $82.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) traded down 1.60% during trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 1,538,392 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $497.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 6.79. California Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27.

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $452 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.41 million. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post ($3.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources Corp during the third quarter valued at $25,625,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources Corp during the third quarter valued at $25,000,000. Tide Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,755,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources Corp during the third quarter valued at $14,777,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources Corp by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,580,000 after buying an additional 756,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources Corp

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

